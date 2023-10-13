Play Brightcove video

Flags are flying at half-mast across two counties after the death of a firefighter

Tributes are being paid to the Watch Manager at Salisbury Fire Station who has been killed in a car crash.

Mark Hillier died in the collision at Pewsey - just north of Amesbury and Tidworth - last night.

Stations across Dorset and Wiltshire have been flying flags at half-mast as a mark of respect.

He joined the service in October 1995 as an on-call firefighter.

Mark Hillier was a Watch Manager at Salisbury Fire Station Credit: ITV News Meridian

In a statement, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire said: "Everyone at Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service is deeply shocked at the tragic loss of a highly regarded firefighter.

"Watch Manager Mark Hillier passed away last night following a road traffic collision in Pewsey.

"I know that I speak on behalf of the entire Service when I say that we are devastated by this news.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

Together with his on-call role, Mark also worked as a full-time firefighter with Surrey Fire and Rescue Service for nine years, before transferring back to Dorset & Wiltshire, where he worked as a Watch Manager at Salisbury Fire Station.

Mark was recognised in 2021 with a Making a Difference award for his outstanding work and commitment to organising the ‘Laptops for Kids’ initiative.

