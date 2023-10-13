A dad from Kent has won a renovated cottage in Devon worth more than £2 million and £100,000 in cash.

Simon Williams, 41, is the latest winner of the Omaze Million Pound House Draw - spending £25 on his ticket.

He now owns a 5-bedroom property set in woodland that borders Dartmoor National Park.

The house comes mortgage free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered.

The renovated home has 5 bedrooms. Credit: Omaze

Mr Williams can either live in the house, rent it out for an estimated £3,000 per month, or sell it to become a cash multi-millionaire.

When Omaze first called him to say he had won, he almost didn’t pick up as he thought it was a cold caller.

Mr Williams said: “I got a call at work from a number I didn’t recognise, I’d been getting nuisance spam calls all day trying to sell me something and was at my wits end so I nearly didn’t answer - but I’m very glad I decided to pick up now!

“When I found out I’d actually won the house I was in sheer disbelief, I got home and opened a bottle of fizz to celebrate but could only manage one glass before I had to go to bed, it was the most surreal evening of my life so I needed a lie down after all that!

The kitchen features a central marble island, and leads onto a dining room. Credit: Omaze

“I was meant to go out for dinner with friends that evening, but had to cancel at the last minute so I could meet the Omaze team and find out exactly what I’d won - as much as I love my pals, it was well worth missing a Wagamamas to win a £2m house! I’ll make it up to them with a meal at my new house when they come and stay.”

Mr Williams has been working as an aircraft engineer for 23 years and currently lives in a 3-bedroom house in Sussex where he's been for 15 years. He has two daughters aged 11 and 13.

Before his win, he said the most he'd ever won was a Playstation.

Speaking about his new house Mr Williams said: “I absolutely adore Devon, my late father used to bring me here for family holidays when I was a child, it’s such a beautiful county and it holds so many fond memories for me.

The lounge. Credit: Omaze

“The house itself is unbelievable, even better in real life. I’m not sure what I’m going to do long-term yet - but I’m definitely bringing the family here for a holiday so we can all enjoy it. Having my own place in Devon and being able to bring my family here, like my father did with me, is incredibly special, he’d have loved his place.

“My sister and I have been entering Omaze draws for a while and would always speak to each other after previous houses have been given away feeling jealous and wishing it had been one of us that had won - I can’t believe I actually have now!”

The Omaze Million-Pound House Draw has raised £1,700,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support - the charity that supported Mr Williams' late father when he died of cancer.

Mr Williams said: "I entered the draw because I absolutely loved the house and Devon - but also because Macmillan is such an incredible charity. I lost my father to cancer when I was in my early 20s, and they supported my father and us back then, so I know firsthand just how amazing the work they do is. I’m thrilled that this partnership with Omaze has raised so much money for them to continue helping families just like they helped mine.”

The bedroom. Credit: Omaze

Gemma Peters, Chief Executive at Macmillan Cancer Support, added: “We are beyond thrilled that £1,700,000 has been raised by the Omaze Devon House Draw. This extraordinary amount of money will mean we can provide support, through diagnosis and beyond, to so many more people living with cancer and their loved ones, just like the support Simon and his family received.

“Cancer can impact a person’s life in many different ways and so, every single day, we are here to do whatever it takes to give people the help they need. As a charity that relies almost entirely on public donations, we’re so thankful to the Omaze community for raising such an incredible amount of money. The funds raised will have a huge impact on the lives of many people living with cancer.”

