Officers have begun a renewed area search to help find a man reported missing from Lower Stoke nearly three months ago.

Liam Graham was last seen just before 1am on Stoke Road, between Lower Stoke and Hoo, on Saturday 22 July 2023.

Kent Police’s initial search included a large parameter in the Hoo Peninsula and involved specialist officers from the force’s Search and Marine Unit.

Liam's wallet was found on farmland on October 7th.

The search lasted 10 days and covered two miles on land and in the air through the use of drones, the police helicopter and the dog unit.

Officers also conducted a thorough review of CCTV and completed house-to-house enquiries.

Renewed searches had been planned for later in the month, to mark the three month anniversary on Sunday 22 October, and to allow for seasonal changes in the landscape.

But following the discovery of a wallet belonging to Liam on Saturday 7th October, the renewed searches were brought forward and started on Wednesday 11 October.

Liam is described as white and of a medium build, with short hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing dark shorts and a dark, long-sleeved top.

Investigating officers are renewing their appeal for new information, sightings, or people to come forward with any details they have not previously shared.

Chief Inspector Trevor Jenner, District Commander for Medway, said: ‘Despite our extensive searches and enquiries we have not located Liam.

‘We are committed to supporting his family and will continue to explore any new information we receive. We continue to request public support in locating Liam.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 999 quoting reference 23-0247.