A town centre road has been closed in Basingstoke after reports that a man was throwing objects from a balcony.

Hampshire Police said it is currently dealing with an incident at Skyline Plaza.

Officers have closed part of Alencon Link, from Eastrop Roundabout to the train station.

People are being asked to find alternative routes and are being thanked by police for their patience.

