A 22-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of supporting proscribed organisation Hamas at a protest.

She was held on Thursday under Section 12 of the Terrorism Act 2000, Counter-Terrorism Policing South East said.

It comes after an investigation into a speech made by a woman at the protest in Brighton on Sunday.

Hamas IDQ, the military wing of Hamas, was proscribed by the Home Office in March 2001.

The proscription was extended to cover Hamas in its entirety in November 2021.

Superintendent Petra Lazar from Sussex Police said: "After reviewing footage from the protest event held in Brighton on Sunday October 8, the matter was investigated by Counter-Terrorism Policing South East. We will continue to support them as they conduct their investigation.

"We are aware that the ongoing conflict in Israel and the border with Gaza is generating public concern and is impacting communities globally and locally, and we extend our support to those affected in Sussex.

"Sussex Police has increased visibility across parts of Sussex to provide an increased presence and reassurance to our local communities.

"We recognise there is the potential for increased tensions and are engaging and working with communities and partners to ensure people feel safe and protected."

Officers would like to speak to anyone who attended the protest, particularly those who may have footage of the protest and speech.

Anyone with helpful information has been asked to call 101, quoting reference 781 of 07/10.

