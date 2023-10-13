Brighton & Hove City Council wants to help find a home within the city for a purpose-built, women’s football stadium.

The Albion’s top-flight women’s team currently play their games over 20 miles away from the city in Crawley, meaning both players and fans have to travel outside the city for matches.

There's been a rise in popularity in women’s football in recent years and the council says having a club outside the city is now detrimental to both participation and development of the women’s game.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women's Team Credit: ITV Meridian

Leader of the Council and Labour Group, Bella Sankey, said, “The phenomenal rise of women’s football at a local and national level deserves recognition. It also requires practical support to ensure the women’s game continues to grow.

“It’s been over 100 years since the Football Association introduced a ban on the women’s game being played at the professional grounds and pitches of clubs affiliated to the FA. Despite this ban being lifted in the 1970s, we are still a long way from women’s football reaching parity.

“Look how the Albion men’s team has roared to success once we got the Falmer stadium built. It’s about time we brought the Albion women’s team home to our city too.”

Captain of the Albion’s women’s team, Vicky Losada, said, "That would be amazing for me and my teammates to be back playing in the city we are so proud to represent."

Head coach Melissa Phillips said, "We get a brilliant welcome and wonderful support at Crawley, but we want to be back in Brighton.

"We know we can bring that same sense of pride to the community that our Men do."

The proposal will be put forward at a council meeting on Thursday 19th October.