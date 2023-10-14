A community group in Kent has started a campaign to pay for the town's Christmas lights after the council announced it had to cancel them.

More than £10,000 has been raised so far for the Rochester Christmas Lights Legacy Fund.

It is after Medway Council announced that because of its financial situation it could not afford to have any switch-on events impacting Gillingham, Rochester, Strood, Rainham and Chatham.

The switch-on events usually drive people onto high streets to support traders.

Medway Council told locals that other festivities will stake place and Christmas trees will still be going up. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Upon the announcement, Councillor Vince Maple said: “I know how disappointing this will be for many families, residents and businesses, including myself who enjoyed attending the event with my family, but the reality of the situation is that we unfortunately have no choice but to make these tough decisions."

Now the community forum has taken it into their own hands to encourage local businesses and residents to keep the lights on in Rochester.

On the forum's fundraising page it said: "We want to encourage as many members of the public – whether you’re a local resident or a visitor who loves Rochester especially at Christmas time – to contribute whatever you can afford – from as little as one pound!"

Fundraisers say they have two weeks to raise £12,500 for the installation and maintenance of the lights in Rochester.

