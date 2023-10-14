A 20 year old man, who admitted assaulting three women in Southsea, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Shueb Chowdhury of Harold Road was arrested when they reported to police they had been touched inappropriately over their clothing.

The court heard at around 6:30am on Monday 10 July, a 51 year-old woman was assaulted in the Canoe Lake area when a man, she did not know, approached her from behind and touched the back of her shorts with both hands.

He then ran off towards Eastney along Eastern Parade.

Shortly after 3pm on the same day, a 41 year-old woman reported a man, she did not know, approached her on Empshott Road and touched her chest over her clothing before running off towards Devonshire Avenue.

The following week at 5pm on Tuesday 18 July, a 24 year-old woman was approached on Fawcett Road by a man she did not know, who touched her chest over her clothing before running off.

Portsmouth Crown Court sentenced Chowdhury to a total of 18 months in prison, he will also be subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and have to sign the Sex Offenders Register.

Upon sentencing the judge described Chowdhury as: “chilling and worrying”.

Investigating officer DC James Adams said “these assaults all took place in daylight hours and were frightening experiences for Chowdhury’s victims.

We take all reports of sexual assault very seriously and I’m pleased we quickly managed to identify and arrest Chowdhury so that his offending did not escalate.

The sentence sends a clear message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated in Portsmouth and we will relentlessly pursue offenders to secure justice for their victims”.

Anyone who has been the victim of sexual assault should report this to police by calling 101 or visiting their website. Always dial 999 if a crime is in progress.

