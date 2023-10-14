Investigations are underway into a crash on the A31 in Winchester in which a man was seriously injured.

The 34 year old from Alresford was walking on the eastbound carriageway, towards the town, at around 10.20pm on Thursday 12 October when a Hyundai I10 collided with him.

The man sustained a fractured pelvis and two broken legs.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was driving in the area at the time and who may have witnesses the collision or has dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or online quoting 44230418848.

Why did Hamas strike now? In the latest quick-briefing episode, from Tel Aviv, ITV News Senior International Correspondent John Irvine tells Julie Etchingham what you need to know...