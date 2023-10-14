People told to leave train after signalling issue at Winchester causes delays

A signalling issue in Winchester has halted multiple trains, causing major delays for travellers.

Passengers were told to leave the train at Basingstoke due to the signalling issue.

South Western Railway has said it expects disruption on services until around 8pm on Saturday night.

In the meantime, trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of the problem.

Customers are asked to book a taxi to travel between Basingstoke and Southampton and Basingstoke and Portsmouth, before claiming a refund with South Western Railway.