Play Brightcove video

Watch: Cyclist films damage to new pathway in Thanet which opened just a few months ago.

The state of a shared footway and cycle path in Kent completed just four months ago has been described by one cyclist who uses the route, as "shocking".

Sean Beaver travels on it in Herne Bay every other day, but said the middle section had more than 200 cracks - with one three inches wide.He filmed the pathway while riding his bike and says there is hardly a second of footage in which cracks cannot be seen.

He also says the surface is breaking away at the edges, because the kerbs are failing and "taking big chunks of asphalt with them".According to the 44 year old, the path beside the A2990 Thanet Way is now even worse since he made the film.

Cyclist films damage to pathway in Thanet Credit: BPM Media

He said: "It's shocking as it's only opened four months ago and in a few weeks, if the cracks keep growing, it will not be safe to use. I use the path every other day and this stretch is one-mile long and there are more than 200 cracks developing and they are getting wider by the day."

Kent County Council said "The section of path along the Thanet Way between the garden centre and Westbrook Lane was constructed between January and April 2023, as part of a wider scheme of road, walking and cycling improvements. This was constructed to design standards.We are aware of damage to the path cause by clay ground conditions in the area and we will be carrying out repairs to ensure the path is safe. We will also work with our contractors to find a more permanent solution.”This section is alongside the A2290 Thanet Way and is the final phase of the link constructed between Chestfield and Greenhill. The cost for this section was £313,686.88."

Why did Hamas strike now? In the latest quick-briefing episode, from Tel Aviv, ITV News Senior International Correspondent John Irvine tells Julie Etchingham what you need to know...