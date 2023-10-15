And they're off! Great South Run gets underway in Portsmouth

Play Brightcove video

WATCH:The start of the Great South Run 2023.

Around 20,000 are expected to pound the streets of Portsmouth today in the 2023 Great South Run.

The race was started by former Royal Marines Commando, Chris Oliver, known for his role in the Channel 4 show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

He began his service with the Royal Marines at the age of 16, will also participate in the event to champion RMA – The Royal Marines Charity.

Notable elite athletes include, Lilly Partridge, last year’s champion, who will be defending her title in the 10-mile race, alongside Olympian Callum Hawkins, the Scottish Marathon & Half Marathon record holder.

Other celebrities taking part including Billy Monger, who lost both legs in a motor racing accident.

We will have a full report on ITV Meridian Tonight at 6.40pm on Sunday