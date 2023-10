Police searching for a missing teenager in Kent have released a CCTV image of her last known sighting.

Grace Fisher, 16, went missing on Friday. She was last seen on Brompton Road in Gillingham at around 5.45pm.

She was wearing a grey jumper, black leggings and white Nike trainers.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Grace’s welfare and are urging anyone who knows her whereabouts to contact them.