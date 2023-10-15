A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car on a country road in Surrey.

The car driver was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drink or drugs.

Police were called to Westwood Lane in Normandy at around 2:55pm on Saturday Oct 14, after reports of a road traffic collision between the rider of a motorcycle and the driver of a Ford Mondeo.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 60s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving without due care while unfit through drink or drugs.

He is currently in police custody.

The road was closed for several hours at the junction with Wanborough Hill and Flexford Road, but has since re-opened.

Police are appealing for witnesses.