A woman has been struck by a police car after she tried to leave a vehicle which was being pursued by officers in Sussex.

The incident happened after a vehicle failed to stop for officers in St James’s Street, Brighton, shortly after midnight on Sunday October 15.

The vehicle was later stopped by police on the A27 near the Beddingham roundabout.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Eastbourne, was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, and driving over the legal alcohol limit.

He remains in police custody.

The woman was injured after exiting the car at Peacehaven Credit: Google maps

Sussex Police confirmed that during the incident, there was a collision involving a police vehicle and a passenger who exited the suspect vehicle at the junction of Sutton Avenue and Arundel Road West in Peacehaven.

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment for a serious injury, but has since been discharged.

Sussex Police is reviewing the incident, and as it involved police contact resulting in an injury, it has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as per standard procedure.