Police investigating a report of an assault involving a supporter of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club have issued an image of a man they wish to identify.

Officers wish to speak to the man in connection with the incident in the away section of the stadium during the Europa League fixture in Marseille on October 5.

Sussex Police’s Dedicated Football Officer PC Darren Balkham said: "I am keen to trace the man involved in the incident, and would urge him or anyone who knows him to come forward.

"Witnesses or anyone with information can report it to us."

Anyone who recognises the man, or anyone with information is asked to report it on the Sussex Police website, or call 101, and quote serial 536 of October 13.

