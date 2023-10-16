Drivers making a dangerous manoeuvre at a busy junction will now have their number plates recorded and be fined.

A camera is being installed at The Plain roundabout to enforce restrictions which are being ignored, with vehicles continue to turn left on to Iffley Road from Cowley Road despite not being allowed to do so.

It follows the death of Dr Ling Felce, a mother of two children, who was the third cyclist to die on Oxford's roads within a six month period back in March 2022.

Following the tragedy, changes have already been made to the road layout including the introduction of a designated cycle lane.

Dr Ling Felce died in a collision involving a lorry in Oxford. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Councillor Andrew Gant, Oxfordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport Management, said,

" This will be an extra measure to help improve safety at The Plain for all road users, especially the most vulnerable such as pedestrians and cyclists.

" This is a very busy roundabout and the banned left turn is a road safety hazard, which increases the risks for all users.

"There is a good deal of support for the installation of a camera to deter this.”

The camera is being funded by the council’s Vision Zero programme, set up to try to eliminate deaths and serious injuries from road traffic collisions in Oxfordshire by 2050.

Drivers who are recording breaking the rules will receive a £70 penalty charge notice, discounted to £35 if paid within 14 days.

