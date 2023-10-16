Play Brightcove video

Martin Cottle captured the dramatic cliff fall

Footage has been recorded of a dramatic cliff fall which saw a dog metres away from disaster at a popular beach.

Video captured on Sunday afternoon shows the animal running towards the cliff moments before a loud crash.

The curious dog ran towards the cliff face and when its owner went to bring it back it the cliff suddenly collapsed, producing a cloud of chalky dust.

Luckily the pair weren't struck by any debris and there weren't any reports of injuries.

Martin Cottle was on a trip to the Isle of Wight with his wife visiting the popular Yaverland beach at Sandown and happened to record the cliff suddenly give way.

"I booked a late ferry we had some time to kill and it's supposed to be good on the beach so we walked to the end of the white cliff.

"We could see bits crumbling. I thought it was smoke or just the sun as first and then a few more bits were coming down.

"Then there was an almighty crush. You could hear people saying ‘oh my god’. It was just unusual to be in that place at that time."

The Isle of Wight, like many coastal areas, is prone to cliff falls with authorities issuing signs alerting people to be aware of volatile environments.

In May, people were being warned to steer clear of a cliff collapse at a popular beach on the island.

Barriers were put up at an area of Small Hope Beach in Shanklin with the public advised not to climb on the debris.

Isle of Wight council has been contacted for a comment following the latest fall.

