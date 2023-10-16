Both sides in the controversial Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) in Oxford are making last ditch attempts to put their cases forward as Oxford County Council prepares to make its final decision on the future of the scheme tomorrow (Tuesday 17th).

The council has been recommended to continue with the physical barriers to prevent cars from entering some streets. But it's caused huge division in the community and prompted protests.

Protesters gathered in Broad Street, Oxford, in February 2023 Credit: ITV Meridian

Those against say it's increased congestion and is bad for local business.

One business told ITV Meridian their revenue was down 40 per cent since the bollards were introduced, they've lost customers and have had to let staff go.

Why did Hamas strike now? In the latest quick-briefing episode, from Tel Aviv, ITV News Senior International Correspondent John Irvine tells Julie Etchingham what you need to know...

Supporters say it has improved the environment and made streets safer.

Zuhura Plummer from Oxford Liveable Streets said, "I would say they have been a massive success. We have seen a massive drop in air pollution.

"We have seen a big drop in accidents and collision inside the LTN's.

"Businesses are still thriving and we have data that shows the number of businesses that open and close in the Cowley Road is below the average."

A Low Traffic Neighbourhood bollard in Oxford was removed in April in what the council called an act of 'vandalism' Credit: ITV Meridian

The LTN bollards were implemented in Oxfordshire in a bid to stop motorists using residential roads as a rat-run, and to encourage people to walk and cycle more.

However vandalism of bollards is an issue which has been ongoing since they were installed.