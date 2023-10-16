A key route that links Berkshire and Buckinghamshire was closed today for around twenty weeks.

Cookham Bridge - running over the River Thames - has been shut to traffic after routine inspections found essential maintenance work was needed.

Windsor and Maidenhead Council says the project will extend the life of the Grade II listed structure.

The bridge will be closed to motor vehicles during the work, but pedestrian access will remain.

A diversion will be in place and the route can be found on the council's website.

