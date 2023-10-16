Play Brightcove video

Video: Thames Valley Police

Footage released by Thames Valley Police shows a man who has been sentenced for drug offences in Aylesbury laughing though his police interview.

Vinnie Eastman, aged 31, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to four years and four months’ imprisonment following a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday (29 September).

At the same hearing, Eastman pleaded guilty to:

One count each of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of class B, namely cannabis.

T wo counts of possession of criminal property.

Four counts of concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of class A, namely cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine.

On 31 July this year, Eastman was detained by officers and was found in possession of £1,840 worth of crack cocaine and heroin and a large quantity of cash while he was walking to a flat on Viridian Square in Aylesbury.

Following his arrest, a number of address across Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire linked to Eastman were searched in which £6,000 in cash was recovered and £17,000 worth of class A drugs were seized.

Eastman was arrested and was charged the following day (1 August).

Vinnie Eastman Credit: Thames Valley Police

Investigating officer PC Ben McNeill, part of the Stronghold Team based in Aylesbury, said: "I am pleased to see that this conviction has resulted in a prison sentence. We work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice and take these drugs off our streets.

"Thames Valley Police remain absolutely committed to pursuing and prosecuting drug dealers, and will continue to make the Thames Valley a hostile place for them to carry out their criminal activities.

"We need the public to be our additional eyes and ears in their communities, so if you suspect of criminal activity in your community please report it via our website, by calling 101 or you can visit a police station."