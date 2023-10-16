Play Brightcove video

Meet baby Freddo in this report by ITV News Meridian's Mike Pearse

A mother who feared on three separate occasions her baby would lose his life because of serious medical complications has celebrated his first birthday.

Anna Blanchard says the fact baby Freddo is here today is nothing short of a miracle and has thanked staff and care workers for keeping him alive.

From experiencing liver failure, a brain haemorrhage, a bowl blockage to stopping breathing, each time his family made the difficult decision to say goodbye.

Mother Anna Blanchard describes the remarkable journey while her son was being cared for at the John Radcliffe hospital in Oxford, "Freddo really is our miracle...he has defied everyone that said he's is not going to get through this.

"On day three of his life he became very unwell, and we were told to say goodbye to him so family members came in and said hello and goodbye. The nurses were amazing."

"They all organised a blessing on the ward for him. We all were allowed family time and none of us could believe it but all of the monitors started picking up and it was like a miracle.

"At about 10 o'clock that night he went downhill very quickly again which was very frightening. The third time was at home beginning of January he stopped breathing and required CPR."

"I don't think I've really come to terms with it. I do not know when I will. I think because he still keeps us our toes medically you just have to get on with it you don't have a choice."

Nurse Bekka Elwell said, "He was very very unwell and that was nearly not always something that was in his future...he is now able to go home with his family where he should be.

"It has been great to see him and come back and see unit and see him all grown up and happy."

Anna added, "He is our little baby we love him so much and what tomorrow brings we just don't know.

"I've got amazing support network around me. The nurses on the ward were just unbelievable and it was okay not to be okay.

"It was okay just to cry and they would talk to you and they explain everything."

After all he's been through in such a short time Freddo is now referred to by his family as a 'little tiger'.

