WATCH ITV News Meridian's Stacey Poole speaking to Lillie's mother.

A mother from Hampshire is calling for dramatic improvements to midwifery care after losing her baby.

Lillie Read was stillborn at Salisbury District Hospital after a catalogue of errors by the medical team.

Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust have apologised for the 'shortcomings in care,' admitted a breach of duty and say that on balance - if Lillie had been delivered earlier - she would have survived.

Her heartbroken family say knowing that she could have been saved makes their loss even harder.

Jessica said: "It felt like a bomb had gone off in my stomach, it was horrendous like one big contraction and I could barely move. Something's really wrong and that's when I rang the hospital and they said 'we think you're having a placenta abruption and you need need to call an ambulance.'"

She was rushed into hospital but by the time they got there it was too late.

"It was horrendous, absolutely horrendous. I remember saying to my mum that I just wanted to die. I didn't want to have to go through all of that knowing that you're not going to have a baby at the end of it is horrendous."

She had raised concerns the day before to midwives and there were many warning signs like reduced movement, high blood pressure, extreme swelling protein in the urine and the baby's heart rate was low.

Jessica is calling for dramatic improvements to midwifery care.

However, she was sent home, blood tests even showed pre-eclampsia, but nobody called her to say something was seriously wrong.

"I knew, had they kept me in, this wouldn't have happened and I think they all knew that as well because I kept saying it when I was labouring Lillie. I kept saying 'why didn't you keep me in, why wasn't I kept in, why wasn't I told that something was wrong' and they couldn't answer it.

"No baby is ever going to replace Lillie. I'm always going to long for her and I'm never going to have her ever. That's a really hard thing to cope with."

To try and prevent this ever happening to anyone else the family instructed lawyers to try and get answers as to why things went so wrong.

Medical negligence lawyer Alice Fitzgerald Miller said: "It's a tragedy and we want to call for lessons to be learnt to try and improve maternity safety, patients' safety and call for the Trust to learn from what's happened so that we really can have a better maternity care across the UK."

The Trust has said that they do now have a more robust process to follow up results and to ensure a senior review of complex patients.