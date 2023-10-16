Police searching for a missing teenager in Kent have released an appeal to find a man she was last seen with.

Investigators searching for 16-year-old Grace Fisher from Gillingham have released a new image of her and the description of a man they are looking to identify.

The man was seen on CCTV with Grace in Gundulph Road and The Brook, Chatham, between 6.30pm and 6.50pm on Friday 13 October.

The man is described as white, between 20 and 30 years old and between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 10ins tall. He is of medium build and has dark, collar-length hair which was tied at the crown in a bun.

He was wearing a light-coloured, thigh-length coat with a white t-shirt underneath, light-coloured trousers and white trainers. He also had a gold necklace on.

Grace has been missing since around 5.40pm on Friday 13 October when she was last seen in Gillingham High Street.

At the time she was wearing a grey jumper with a black 'New York' emblem, black leggings and white Nike trainers.

Anyone who has seen Grace, or recognises the description of the man, is asked to call 999 quoting reference 13-1191.