A cat which was reported stolen has been found following a police appeal.

The elderly black and white cat went missing from Eastbourne on September 15th and was reportedly seen being taken away on a bus.

Following personal social media appeals, the owner contacted Sussex Police.

Sussex Police said, "We are happy to announce that the cat has now been located.

The elderly cat is now safe after going missing for four weeks Credit: Sussex Police

"The cat has been checked over by a local vet and is now in a safe place and being looked after."Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and assisted in locating the missing pet."