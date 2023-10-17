Car crashes into church in Berkshire

A car has crashed into a church in Berkshire.

The car hit the front of Trinity Church in Lower Earley yesterday (Monday 16 October) causing damage to the building.

The area has been fenced off with a cordon of police tape in place.

The minister of the church, Jon Salmon, said it was an elderly couple driving the car but it's not known why they crashed.

After they crashed, he said they were taken to hospital for treatment.

He said: "They walked away but they were incredibly shaken.”

The car has since been towed away.

The church is waiting on a structural engineers report to assess the damage. However it says services will still go ahead as planned.

Want a quick briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our award-winning podcast to find out What You Need To Know.