'Controversial' low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) in East Oxford have been made permanent following a vote by councillors.

Oxfordshire County Council's cabinet decided that the LTNs in force at Divinity Road, St Mary’s and St Clement’s will remain, after they were introduced on a trial basis in May 2022.

Automatic number plate recognition cameras (ANPR) will replace the physical restrictions that currently prevent traffic from using the routes.

When the zones were introduced it led to protests taking place, with bollards run over, burned and even stolen.

An LTN is an area where motorised traffic is prevented from taking shortcuts through a residential area.

This, Oxfordshire County Council says, creates quieter and safer streets where residents may feel more comfortable when making local journeys by cycling, wheeling or on foot.

All roads remain accessible, but drivers may have to find alternative routes instead of cutting through some streets.

The county council has previously admitted the LTNs were controversial, but insisted things will improve.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.