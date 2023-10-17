Man charged with attempted murder in Dover after woman in her 70s stabbed

Kent Police were called to an address in Heathfield Avenue at 11.30am on Thursday. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman in her 70s was stabbed in Dover.

Kent Police were called to an address in Heathfield Avenue at 11.30am on Thursday 12 October 2023 to reports a woman had been attacked.Officers went to the scene alongside South East Coast Ambulance Service and and a woman in her 70s was taken to a hospital in London.

Police say she remains in a stable condition receiving treatment for injuries consistent with stab wounds.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have since charged Mark Roberts with attempted murder.

The 51-year-old, of Auden Way, Dover, appeared before Folkestone Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 17 October and was remanded in custody to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday 14 November.

