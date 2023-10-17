A man with cancer says he is trapped in a mouldy flat as his social landlord won't move him - despite warning that repair methods would pose a risk to his health.

Jerry Brombley of Toll Gardens moved from Maidenhead to Bracknell in January to be closer to the Royal Berkshire Hospital where he receives chemotherapy treatment.

But days after moving in he found that mould - which had only recently been painted over - began to appear on walls all through the flat.

When housing association Silva Homes sent contractors to fix the problem, Mr Brombley had begun chemotherapy which he says means he can't be exposed to chemicals used to treat mould.

Mould on a kitchen unit Credit: Jerry Brombley

Mr Brombley said: "The chemo people have told Silva Homes I shouldn't be in this flat. The walls are freezing 24-7 as they're full of water and damp. It's like sitting in a fridge.

"The bedroom carpet is covered in mould. All the units have fallen apart. We've got mouldy furniture. We've got ants in the kitchen, in the bathroom, in the cupboards. It isn't fit for a human being to be in."

Mr Brombley says that surveyors have told him extensive work needs to take place to fix the mould.

He also says hospital staff have told Silva Homes that even if he moved out during the repairs, the chemicals used would still pose a risk to his health once he returned.

He wants Silva Homes to find him a new, permanent home - arguing that a failure to inspect the flat, and earlier delays to repairs have left him in this situation.

Despite this, Silva Homes has said it will only offer him temporary accommodation during the repairs as the flat would be "suitable for his needs" once the mould had gone.

Want a quick briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our award-winning podcast to find out What You Need To Know.

A Silva Homes statement said: "We are aware of the difficult circumstances this customer is unfortunately facing with their health.

"We take all reports of damp and mould very seriously and have been working on improving how we can tackle this issue in customers' homes with increased investment and resource in the area."

It added: "We have offered the customer alternative temporary accommodation whilst works are being carried out, but this offer has been declined due to the challenges faced with the customer's health.

"Silva Homes' policy is that we do not offer permanent house moves based on medical grounds but we have worked closely with partner organisations including the council to try and find an alternative solution, but, as Mr Brombley's current accommodation will be suitable for his needs (following completion of the necessary repairs) a permanent move is not the best solution in these circumstances.

"The offer of temporary accommodation remains on the table."