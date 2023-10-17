Medway event opens up the conversation about death and dying

Play Brightcove video

One thing in life is guaranteed, at some point, we will all die. However, we rarely talk about it or feel comfortable doing so.

The Medway Death Café is a monthly event which gives people an opportunity to talk about the subject in a safe space and to explore the topic of death, dying, grief and loss, and how this relates to living our lives more fully now. For the first time, the event has been held at Mid-Kent College.

Dignity Medway were one of the organisations taking part, discussing the process from death to after the funeral.

The event was founded by Shila Jassal, a qualified counsellor and grief therapist. She works with adults, children and young people impacted by loss, as well as being a second responder during major incidents. She has supported those affected by the London Bridge bombing and Grenfell Fire in the UK, as well as abroad with the Tsunami disaster in Sri Lanka where she worked as a bereavement counsellor helping families affected by the disaster.

Shila now runs regualr death cafe meet ups both in person and online

Shila’s vision is to develop the Medway Death Cafe initiative in her area and to eventually set up a healing centre in the UK that holistically and compassionately supports those coming to the end of life.