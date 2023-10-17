A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a van in Sussex this morning.

Emergency services were called to the A29 at Slinfold near Horsham, at 7:07am, to reports a motorbike and grey Volkswagen Caddy had collided.

The bike rider, a man in his 60s from Billingshurst, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Sussex Police have confirmed his next of kin have been informed and are receiving support.

The road will be closed in the vicinity of Slinfold Golf and Country Club for the foreseeable future and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes in the meantime. Diversion signs are in place.

Anyone who saw what happened or captured any relevant dash cam footage is asked to contact police.