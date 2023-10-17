A hospice which created a trail of Shaun the Sheep sculptures across Brighton and Hove is urging people not to climb on or graffiti the artwork.

Martlets Hospice said some of the sculptures were damaged last week, which means they might not be able to sell them at auction next month.

In a Facebook post it said the continuation of the trail "is at risk".

"Last week was a week of unprecedented damage to our sculptures and now our trail is under serious threat."

"Each sculpture that is damaged can cost Martlets Hospice up to £7,500 and the risk is that some sculptures may not be able to be sold at auction at the end of November - where we hope to raise over £250,000."

It's asking people not to climb on the sculptures or place children on them.

Tanya Hunt, director of income generation at Martlets says, "We know the sheep look so tempting to sit or jump up on, but they're not toys - they're works of art to be auctioned with an essential fundraising role in keeping Martlets caring.

"We want people to make memories that matter, but stop and think before clambering on a sculpture for a photo or to impress your mates after a night out."

"We are urging everyone in our community to spread the word of the need for our work, keep the Shauns safe and keep Martlets caring. Please don't climb on them, don't sit on them, don't graffiti them. Instead, please donate to help us keep the trail live till 5 November for all to enjoy.