Sir Quentin Blake exhibition of brand new works opens in Hastings

WATCH: ITV Meridian's report by Charlotte Wilkins

Speedily sketching a portrait entirely from memory is a technique Sir Quentin Blake has used throughout his long and varied career.

During a recent visit to Hastings Contemporary, children at Churchwood Primary were given just a minute to study the face of their partner before having a go at drawing them.

Children were given a minute to sketch their partner from memory

The budding artists also got the opportunity to study the three series of works created especially for Hastings Contemporary - where Sir Quentin is Patron.

High Places and Lofty Structures, Sir Quentin Blake

Sir Quentin Blake said: "There are three sets of new drawings here: High Places and Lofty Structures inhabited by bearded sages and vultures; VTT – les velos tout terrain – of my own inventing; and Imaginary Portraits. I would like to say they have been done “without making a single blot” – but that wouldn’t be true.”

Over the course of a month, Sir Quentin made a unique sketch each morning

Liz Gilmore, Director, Hastings Contemporary added: “High places and lofty structures gives a hint of Quentin’s wonderful humour and his way of viewing the world.

"He is looking at, I guess in a sort of biographical way, reflecting on life and the precariousness of life.“

For this brand new exhibition, Sir Quentin Blake has - in his own words - gone back to scratch. Using his familiar black ink and scratchy pen which we all know and love.

Children are also invited to add their mark on a brand new mural, titled 'A Warm Scarf for Winter'

Even at 90 years old, Sir Quentin Blake’s art is ageless and this exhibition gives visitors the chance to learn a bit more about the man whose quirky and curious characters have brought to life so many story times.

Sir Quentin Blake is perhaps best known for his collaborations with Roald Dahl, David Walliams and Michael Rosen

Sir Quentin's exhibition, Ink, is on at Hastings Contemporary until 12 November.

