The story of a baby donkey, stolen from a farm in Hook, Hampshire, has now been made into a book.

Moon was taken from Miller's Ark in May when she was just two months old. An appeal prompted a public outcry.

Police found the foal two weeks later at an address in Buckinghamshire and she was reunited with her owners and mum, Astra.

Police found Baby Moon at an address in Buckinghamshire

The story captured people's hearts and has now been made into a book.

All net proceeds from the sales of Moon of Miller's Ark will go to the farm.

Why did Hamas strike now? In the latest quick-briefing episode, from Tel Aviv, ITV News Senior International Correspondent John Irvine tells Julie Etchingham what you need to know...