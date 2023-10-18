A new section of the King's England Coast Path officially opens

A new 44-mile stretch of the King Charles III England Coast Path has officially opened in West Sussex.

The East Head to Shoreham-by-Sea section will form part of the 2,700-mile-long path which will eventually help connect the country’s entire coastline into one long National Trail.

The coastal trail includes seaside promenades, sweeping beaches, historic towns, and nature reserves teeming with birds.

Jim Seymour, Natural England Area Manager said, “This new trail has spectacular sweeping coastal views, beautiful spots like Pagham harbour, and abundant wildlife at Medmerry while providing sustainable sea defences."

North Wall Pagham Harbour Credit: Natural England

The newest stretch, opened today by Natural England, starts by the sand dunes at West Wittering, near the mouth of Chichester Harbour. The path then follows the open coast eastwards and inland beside the raised seawall bank around Medmerry which is now an RSPB nature reserve.

The trail goes around Selsey Bill from one sweeping bay to another towards Pagham Harbour, passing the 19th century fort at the mouth of the River Arun at Littlehampton Harbour, and onto Shoreham-by-Sea, a seaside town bordered by the south downs.

Path between Elmer and Atherington Credit: Natural England

Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said, “We’re delighted to see this stretch of the King Charles III England Coast Path open, giving residents and visitors alike new opportunities to explore our beautiful coastline.

"The works have provided new boardwalks, improvements to path surfaces, and better signage, providing a much-needed boost for local businesses and making it easier than ever to visit our varied landscapes.“Stretch openings in Kent and Cumbria in the coming weeks, will see the significant milestone of 1,000 miles of the King Charles III England Coast Path open.

The government announced in January 2023 that the King Charles III England Coast Path will be fully walkable by the end of 2024 – connecting communities from Northumberland to Cornwall.

Why did Hamas strike now? In the latest quick-briefing episode, from Tel Aviv, ITV News Senior International Correspondent John Irvine tells Julie Etchingham what you need to know...