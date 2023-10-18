Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Harry Acton reports.

Foodbanks across the region are preparing for what could be a challenging winter, as demand for their services is expected to rise.

Alton Foodbank, which feeds over two thousand every year, says last December demand rose by a third, and it is likely the same will happen again this year.

The charity is seeing more people who are working being referred to its services and says many are asking for help for the first time.

Each year, on average, it hands out nearly 30,000 Kilos of food to those who need it.

This year that number could be as high as 36,000, with roughly three thousand kilos of food being handed out each month in 2023 so far.

Crates are stocked by staff and volunteers Credit: ITV Meridian

Sian Mills, manager at Alton Foodbank said: "We've noticed more people using foodbanks who are working, and people coming in who've never used a foodbank.

"They're highly embarrassed and we do our best to put them at ease and say it could be anyone in that position."

In Alton they also can provide £10 gift cards, that can be redeemed at some supermarkets, to be put towards pre-payment meters.

It means people they help don't have to make the difficult choice between heating or eating.

3,000 kilos of food distributed per month

27,000 kilos of food given to families during 2022

According to the Trussell Trust donations levels have remained stable compared to last year, but the continued increase in need is leading to the vast majority of food banks having to purchase stock to make up for this shortfall.

Emma Revie, Chief Executive of the Trussell Trust, said: “We don’t want to spend every winter saying things at food banks are getting worse, but they are. Food banks are not the answer in the long term, but while we continue to fight for the change that could mean they can be closed for good your local food bank urgently needs your support.

“They need donations of food for emergency parcels, and money to fund costs such as the purchasing of food to meet the shortfall in donations they are currently experiencing.

“One in seven people in the UK face hunger because they don’t have enough money to live on. That’s not the kind of society we want to live in, and we won’t stand by and let this continue. Every year we are seeing more and more people needing food banks, and that is just not right.”

In Alton they say supplies are good, and there is currently enough food to help those who need it.

However those wanting to help are encouraged to get in touch, as the situation could change in the coming months.