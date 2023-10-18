Play Brightcove video

Wesley Smith has been to meet the driver

Footage has been shared of the moment a taxi driver was attacked and robbed by a group of passengers in Oxford, leaving him and his family badly shaken.

The driver - who wants to remain anonymous - has told ITV News Meridian three people threatened him and hit him repeatedly.

In CCTV filmed inside the taxi, the attackers can be heard shouting: "Give me your money, give me your money now!"

The driver responds: "Help me, please help me."

The driver said he was punched and racially abused and had £170 stolen.

He said the attack has left him badly shaken and with a painful head injury which is keeping him away from work.

He said: "I hurt my face, I didn't eat because my chin is painful here on the right-hand side.

"The three people continued to hit me. When he hit me, I called the police, triple 9 dial."

The attack happened on Harebell Road in Blackbird Leys at 2.15am. It's believed the attackers sped off down the road. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The attack happened on Harebell Road in Blackbird Leys at 2.15am. It's believed the attackers sped off down the road.

The taxi company the driver works for says they're doing all they can to support him and is trying to reassure concerned drivers.

Amir Khan, General Manager, said: "It was a big shock when we first heard about the incident, thankfully the driver is in a stable condition, obviously, he's awaiting the results of an MRI scan, so we're hoping that will come back clear, but he's in great shock at the moment, so too are we.

"I've had a lot of drivers who've come to me and said they're worried as well, so obviously we want to make sure we're working closely with the relevant authorities to try to find these people and bring them to justice to show that it's a safe taxi environment in Oxford."

Javed Akhtar, from Aylesbury, has been a taxi driver for 36 years and says the profession can be rewarding, but you can't always be sure who's going to get into your cab.

He said: "Respect your driver, of course, that goes without saying. You might be a little bit drunk, you might not know how much you're paying or not paying, but at the end of the day, you've got to take into consideration this driver is working for a living."

The driver who was attacked says he's speaking out today to warn other drivers to stay vigilant.

He says he won't be doing any more nighttime work because his children are too frightened.

Thames Valley Police are investigating the assault.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 quoting the reference 43230462276.

