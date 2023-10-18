Cars parked at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital were left partially submerged tonight, after heavy rainfall hit the south coast.

Several vehicles could be seen in knee high water, in what one local described as a flash flood.

A flood alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for the local area, as it monitors tidal and river levels.

People in Castletown, Weymouth, Preston Beach, Swanage Bay, Studland Bay, Sandbanks, Poole Harbour, Bournemouth Beach have been told to prepared.

The Met Office says rain will clear northwards through Wednesday evening but further outbreaks will arrive during the early hours of Thursday.