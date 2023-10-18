A lollipop lady who has been helping school children to cross the road for 45 years in East Sussex is preparing to retire.

Pat Brabon, known as Lolly, has been working outside Northiam Primary School near Rye for more than four decades.

Now, she's hanging up her fluorescent jacket and handing back her warning sign.

When asked the secret to being a successful lollipop lady, she said: "I think just being very chatty to everybody, learning their names, learning the children's names which is quite hard in September when you've got new intake. I think if you know their names and you chat that's what they quite like and also being quite firm if you've got ones that want to play around as they're crossing the road."

Many people are sad to see her go.

One person said: "She's been our lollipop lady for a very long time and we're very fond of her."

Another added: "It's going to be unimaginable not having her here with us as she's been so much part of the community for so many years and she's always got that lovely happy face first thing in the morning."

The school has laid on a party for Ms Brabon ahead of her stepping down at the end of this week.

Pupils, teachers and parents have come together to say a big thank you for for her service.

Julia Bray, Headteacher, Northiam Primary School, said: "Really sad that Lolly or Pat is not going to be a familiar face every morning. I know she won't be a stranger. I'm sure she will come in and listen to the children read."

