Sussex Police officers say they are "urgently looking" for a missing teenager from Hove.

Luna has been described by the force as "extremely vulnerable" and was last seen on Tuesday (17 October) at 8.20pm.

Luna is described as being 5’ 1”, with dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a black jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and black boots.

Anybody with information is being asked to call 999 quoting serial 1255 of 17/10.

