Play Brightcove video

Derek Johnson has been to meet Tamia Thomas

Tamia Thomas from Southampton may be 14 but she is already an internet sensation.

Her YouTube animation channel has 1.3 million subscribers and some of her posts have been viewed several million times.

There is even a line of merchandise subscribers can now buy.

And the teenager has to fit all this around her homework.

Tamia said: "I was looking at all these content creators and I was liking what they were doing so I wanted to do it as well. And then I started doing it on my tablet and phone and carried on every day and eventually I blew up on YouTube.

The main character is Tamia Tomato Credit: ITV Meridian

" My content is based on a game and the games are really popular so I just do animations on the characters from those games."

Tamia's YouTube page has only been up and running for about a year. Mother Evelyn admits that for a while she did not even know all of this activity was happening.

" Before she used to be on her tablet and her phone all the time and I always used to tell her off", she said. "You know, 'you are on that for too long. What are you doing?' I didn't realise she was analysing all the content online and just getting ideas and seeing what she's created out of it, it's amazing."

Tamia began by posting sporadic content during the pandemic before having the idea to animate popular games, in the process creating her character Tomia Tomato - which is the name of her channel.

Tamia and mother Evelyn

She hopes to become a professional animator and one day work for a major animation studio.

Tamia said: "I have to put a lot of effort into it because I want my videos to be perfect."

Evelyn added: "She's got those aspirations that are really great, I can see her going somewhere.

"I feel it has suddenly come out of nowhere, it has been a complete shock since last year, we actually realised how serious this was and how many subscribers she was getting. I am completely blown away with what she has accomplished. And I am so proud of her.

As for topping a million subscribers Tamia said: "I really wanted 10 thousand and it eventually grew into 100, then 500 and then one million. I can't process it. I kind of just wanted to do it for fun but I really enjoyed doing it and also I just wanted to see people smile as well."

Want a quick briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our award-winning podcast to find out What You Need To Know.