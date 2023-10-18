Single bus fares on Sundays in December will be capped at £1 in Oxfordshire in the run-up to Christmas.

The decision comes after Oxfordshire was awarded £1.9 million of government funding to improve bus services over the next two years.

The money will help to maintain service levels and promote innovation in the industry.

Councillor Andrew Gant, Oxfordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport Management, said: “This funding shows the importance that is placed on public transport in this county and our commitment to getting people back on to the buses. The package of proposals represents a step change in service provision across Oxfordshire, with all the districts benefitting from some level of improvement as a result.

“It will be used to fund innovative schemes such as cut-price fares in the run-up to Christmas – both this year and next year – as well as securing services that require financial support to ensure their survival, such as those affected by the closure of Oxford’s Botley Road.”

A countywide day bus ticket valid for all operators could also be created.

Both the county’s main bus providers, Go Ahead (Oxford Bus Group) and Stagecoach, offer day tickets for unlimited travel on their own services across Oxfordshire.

There are also day tickets available within the SmartZone, which covers the area in and around Oxford city, that are valid on both operators’ services.

However, there is no countywide day ticket that can be used on all operators’ services. The funding will also provide a new bus service between Witney, Carterton, and Swindon.

It will offer financial support for the current Oxford bus network, including services affected by the Botley Road closure.

