A man has been jailed after using electric cables to tie up three people in a religious centre before stealing cash.

George Mason, 29, and two other men forced a window open to get into a centre in St Augustine's Road in Ramsgate. They then threatened people inside with a wrench and knives they claimed to have with them.

They then tied them up before finding and taking money.

A victim activated an alarm, which caused the burglars to flee. Although Mason was arrested at the scene in the early hours of Friday 7 July.

An internal door was damaged during the burglary and one of the victims sustained an injury to his hand.

Some of the stolen money was recovered from Mason, but the other two men are believed to have taken off with up to £1,000.

Following an investigation by Kent Crime Squad, he was charged with and admitted aggravated burglary and was jailed at Canterbury Crown Court on Wednesday 18 October.

Detective Constable James Coomber, of Kent Crime Squad said: "This was an appalling offence during which victims were deliberately put in fear of violence."

Police are keen to identify the other two men involved and urge anyone with information to contact them on 01843 222289 or report it online quoting reference 46/120311/23.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...