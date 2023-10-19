Parents of babies who died after failings at hospitals in East Kent say progress is "too slow".

They have speaking to ITV News Meridian a year on from the publication of a damning report into failings at hospitals in Margate and Ashford, which led to 45 babies dying unnecessarily.

Helen Gittos, whose daughter died in 2014, said: "There really hasn't been change, there really hasn't been enough change at all.

"A year on, I can't help but find that deeply dispiriting.

"I genuinely think that the right people in the trust have not, I'm not even confident that they have really grasped the main messages of the Kirkup Report, let alone thought about how to implement them properly."

Helen Gittos believes change is coming too slow for maternity units in East Kent

In October 2022, Dr Bill Kirkup published a report into maternity and neonatal services at East Kent Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs hospitals including QEQM Hospital in Margate and the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford.

Dr Bill Kirkup said the treatment of many women and babies at hospitals run by the trust has been "deplorable and harrowing".

Of 202 cases reviewed by the experts, the outcome could have been different in 97 cases, the inquiry found.

Of the 65 baby deaths examined, 45 babies could have lived or may have lived if they had been offered nationally recognised standards of care.

In July 2023, government ministers published their full response, which included setting up a national maternity taskforce and a local oversight group.

Both of these will be chaired by the health minister and Lewes MP Maria Caulfield.

She says there are issues with student midwife numbers and infrastructure, but that NHS maternity units in East Kent are safer than they were a year ago.

She said: "It will take time to see those changes come through but I am pleased that there is some progress that has already been made in those short few months.

"We're meeting the teams who work in Margate and one of the particular issues for Margate itself is the infrastructure. Some of the infrastructure isn't ideal for the maternity unit, and we're working the local NHS trust to work out what bids for funding they can put in.

"There is a whole new team in place over the East Kent area. Things they've introduced, for example, is that six weeks after a birth the family will be contacted to get a view of their experience and what needs to change, and what support they need with a new baby. That never used to happen before."

