Officers searching for a missing girl from Gillingham have arrested a man in his 20s.

Sixteen-year-old Grace Fisher has been missing since Friday 13 October, when she was seen with a man in Chatham town centre between 6.30pm and 6.53pm.

Following a public appeal, officers investigating Grace's whereabouts have now identified a man seen on CCTV with her on the evening she was reported missing.

Detective Inspector Scott Relf said, 'We are still very keen to speak to Grace to ensure she is safe and well and, if she is reading this, I urge her to get in touch with us.'

Anyone who has seen Grace or knows where she is should call 999, quoting reference 13-1191.

