A man who was brutally attacked by two dogs has praised the emergency services who helped to save his life.

Vic Franklin, 77, sustained life-changing injuries following the attack in Bognor Regis on 18 August.

He is still recovering from his injuries in hospital, but has expressed his gratitude to those who came to his aid.

He said: “Simply put, I wouldn’t be here without the assistance of our emergency service workers,” he said. “From the first responders including police and paramedics, to the air ambulance crew and the selfless staff at Royal Sussex County Hospital, I am eternally grateful.”

After getting multiple 999 calls from members of public, officers rushed to Lewes Close, where the dogs were shot dead by police marksmen.

Police were called after Vic Franklin was mauled in the street by two dogs.

Vic’s son Lee said: “We were completely devastated when we heard what happened. It sent shockwaves through the family because dad has been the glue that holds us all together.

“Our main concern was not only the preservation of his life, but also the quality of his life. We realised we didn’t have a choice and after having his left leg, right arm and left middle finger amputated, we feared the worst."

The dogs’ owners were identified and a 29-year-old man from Bognor Regis, arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, remains on conditional bail until 16 November, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information about the incident is being asked to call 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...