A Roman grave and coin have been discovered along the route of a proposed water pipeline in Hampshire.

They were found during archaeological investigations by Wessex Archaeology and Southern Water.

New pipelines are being planned across the county to increase connections for customers, with a focus on water supply works at Testwood, Otterbourne and River Way, near Andover.

Before any pipes can be laid, Southern Water must satisfy regulators that the pipeline plans will not damage the environment or destroy precious remains of English history.

The project will see the first reservoir built in England for 25 years at Havant Thicket near Portsmouth.

It hopes to reduce Hampshire and the Isle of Wight’s reliance on the iconic chalk rivers of the Test and Itchen.

Dr Nicola Meakins, who leads Southern Water’s enabling team, said: "Before the key can be turned on a digger, my team of ecologists and surveyors have to carry out numerous assessments.

"Whether it’s the discovery of rare hazel dormouse habitat, badger setts or as in this case archaeological remains, a plan must be put in place to prevent or mitigate damage.

“Roman graves are not uncommon – when the Romans built roads legionnaires who died were simply buried by the side of the road. Wessex Archology learns something new every time one is found however.

"In this case the discovery of a 2000-year-old coin helps us to understand what was happening in the area back then.”

