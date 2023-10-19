The Last Word: October 2023

Play Brightcove video

Watch: October's episode of The Last Word

Housing: How do we solve our housing problem? We need more of them and Labour have promised to 'back the builders, not the blockers'. But resistance from local communities to new homes on brownfield, greyfield and green belt continues to derail the grand vision

And talking of derailing - HS2 has hit the buffers. The Prime Minister's cancelled it north of Birmingham. So was it really worth all that upheaval for what will be a 45-minute journey between London and the Midlands - tearing up so much of Oxfordshire and Bucks in between?

Prisons too are running out of space. So do we need to build more of them? In fact, some of the existing ones are not fit for purpose. Lewes Jail in Sussex has been condemned in the strongest possible terms by the Inspectorate.

To discuss all this, and more:

Robert Courts MP, the Conservative member for Witney in Oxfordshire

Lauren Sullivan, the Labour candidate for Gravesham in Kent

Mike Martin, the Tunbridge Wells Lib Dem candidate

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...