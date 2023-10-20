Play Brightcove video

WATCH ITV News Meridian's Andy Dickenson reporting from Brighton.

Artists are coming together in Brighton this weekend to shine a light on what lies beneath our town and city streets.

They've created a multi-media display in a tunnel that's generally - boarded off to the public - for the past hundred years.

This weekend the secret tunnel under Brighton Station will be filled with free video and sound installations as part of the Dreamy Place festival.

Dreamy Place opens this week in Brighton following a successful start in Crawley last weekend.

Director Jamie Wyld said: "Technology moves quickly, it evolves in response to the needs of its audiences and communities. It’s fun, stimulating, enlivening and inspirational.

"It supports health and wellbeing, offers career paths, and enables inclusivity.

"Dreamy Place is not tied to one location, one idea, one purpose. We want the festival to inspire the idea that creativity and new technologies can support anyone to initiate and establish their dreams."

Want a quick briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our award-winning podcast to find out What You Need To Know.