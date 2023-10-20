Dog owners have been told to pay £10 if they want to let their animal go off the lead at a popular park.

The ' Hound Ground' has been created as a designated area for dog exercise with the money paying for a 55 minute session.

Crawley Borough Council has implemented the space following a ban in Tilgate Park last year on dogs being taken off the leash to crack down on anti-social behaviour.

Dogs are already banned in certain areas of the park including the children's playground and walled garden.

Councillor Chris Mullins said, "The Hound Ground is a great addition to Tilgate Park and provides dog owners with a secure location to exercise their pets."

Some are more sceptical of the Labour authority's decision to charge dog walkers.

Oliver Robinson said on Facebook, "£10 to let your dog off a lead?? Wouldn’t be surprised if people would rather risk the fine of having their dogs off the lead in the main park. Money grabbing madness."

While Kerrie Elliott added, "Looks like CBC have found another outlet to make money."

All dogs are required to be kept on a maximum two metre around Tilgate lake, main lawn, Peace Garden and the golf course (excluding the perimeter path) at all times.

Those who ignore the rules are liable for a £100 fine and people who don't pay the penalty could end up in court.

